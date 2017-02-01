Hampton Roads Dunkin' Donuts dedicate February to supporting troops

(Photo: Dunkin' Donuts)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- Dunkin' Donuts locations around Hampton Roads will be taking the month of February to support military troops.

Throughout the month, participating locations will be collecting $1 donations to support the USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia. Customers who wish to donate will be able to see their names on cards that will be pinned inside the restaurant.

"We appreciate those who dedicate their lives to keeping our neighborhoods and country safe," said Katie Metts, Field Marking Manager of Dunkin' Brands. "So we're proud to support the USO Hampton Roads.

The USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia is a service organization. USO's programs work to keep service members connected to family throughout their service to the country. They receive no government funding and rely solely on donations.

