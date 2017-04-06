Hampton Roads feels effect of severe storms

Hickory Ridge Farm in Chesapeake suffers storm damage. Owner hopes they can rebuild and reopen in time for the season on April 22. (Photo: Marcella Robertson, 13News Now)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- Severe storms came through the area, Thursday afternoon. Residents felt the effect of the harsh rain, and strong winds.

VIRGINIA BEACH

13News Now Steven Graves spoke to a man in Virginia Beach, who says the storms impact his lawn care business.

Ricardo Melgoza said he feels intruded upon. The culprit that invaded his privacy? Damage from the severe storms that ripped through the area, Thursday afternoon.

"Pretty much a tornado hit the house right from the back, so it was scary," said Melgoza.

Melgoza was forced to purchase a whole new roof and replace furniture after the harsh weather the occurred last Friday.

"Before, every time that we saw a tornado warning or something we'd be like yeah, whatever that doesn't happen here," said Melgoza. "Just another thing."

Now, Melgoza isn't taking any chances. He canceled all of his lawn care appointments Thursday morning.

"We've had about 10 houses today." Each home is worth about $50.

"On days we don't work, we don't get paid," said Melgoza. He isn't too worried about the cut, he is certain he will be able to make up the lost money next week.

For now, Melgoza says he will continue to build and gain back what Mother Nature took, and he will never underestimate her force again.

"Now we do. Before we didn't, but now we do."

CHESAPEAKE

13News Now Marcella Robertson visited Hickory Ridge farm, where the storm tossed buildings around like Lego blocks.

The damage ripped the roof right off of the barn, and destroyed several other buildings on the property. Part of the metal roof ended up across the street in a different field.

The owner of the farm told 13News Now that no one was at there when the storm hit, so no one was hurt. The farm hadn't opened for the season yet, and the only animals that were there were all doing okay. The farm's strawberry crops were not damaged.

The community came together at the farm, helping to clean up some of the debris.

"It feels unreal," said Robin Pierce. "It's devastating because we've worked real hard at this but I stand on my faith. These are the things that test that and god's got a plan. I don't know what it is standing here today, but it's going to be okay."

The farm was scheduled to open April 22, for strawberry picking, and the owners tell 13News Now that is still the plan. They are asking the community for help and support as they attempt to rebuild.

KILMARNOCK

13News Now Chenue Her was in Kilmarnock after a possible tornado caused damage to Rappahannock General Hospital. That hospital is on the Northern Neck.

