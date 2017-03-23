Hampton Roads leaders push back on Florida bid to land aircraft carrier

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- For what seems like the umpteenth time, Florida is make a push to land a Norfolk-based aircraft carrier.

In a new letter, the 29-member Florida Congressional delegation argues, as it has in the past, the carrier fleet should be dispersed, as a matter of national security.

They wrote: "Our Navy overleverages risk to our carrier fleet by having only one CVN port on the Eastern seaboard."

Retired rear Admiral Craig Quigley, of the Hampton Roads Military and Federal Facilities Alliance, says making infrastructure improvements at Naval Station Mayport in Florida could reach $1 billion.

"And to replicate that and spend hundreds of millions of taxpayer money to do so in Florida just doesn't make sense," he said.

In 2013, the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission projected that a carrier move would mean the loss of 3,200 crew members, 2,000 people in the air wing, and a total employment reduction of more than 10,400 jobs.

Old Dominion University's Economic Forecasting Project estimates that would translate into a loss of gross product of $750 million, or, 0.79 percent of overall economic activity.

Tidewater Community College Business Management and Administration Professor Peter Shaw says, that would hurt.

"All of your businesses are going to take a hit," he said. "Your supermarkets, your retail stores, your fast food restaurants, your regular family restaurants, your dry cleaners. So this will send a shock wave through the business community."

House Armed Services Seapower Readiness Subcommittee Chairman Rob Wittman of Virginia's First District, opposes any move, In a statement, he said:

"I think it is inconceivable to consider spending almost a billion dollars on replicating a capability that already exists in Norfolk."

© 2017 WVEC-TV