Hampton Roads lends a hand to Harvey Victims

VIRGINIA (WVEC) -- Across Hampton Roads, people and organizations are helping those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The founder of Mercy Chefs, Gary LeBlanc, headed to coastal Texas last week after hurricane hit. The non-profit organization serves meals to victims, volunteers and first responders in the event of national emergencies and disasters. LeBlanc said in his 11 years of assisting during natural emergencies, he's never seen anything like the devastation in Texas.

"This the worst we've ever seen. The people of Rockport were broken. We saw so many folks just gather things out of their house and sitting in their front yard with a bag next to them. They were as torn up as the homes around them," said LeBlanc.



Mercy Chefs served 5,000-6,000 meals per day while in cities along the Texas coast. They expect to serve more now that they are in Houston.



"Everything around them here in Houston is torn up. The people here need help and they need it desperately," said LeBlanc.



Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint in Downtown Norfolk is joining it's nine other locations and donating 100% of its profits this week to Hurricane Relief efforts with the Red Cross. The restaurant's General manager, Nukri Mamistvalov said it's a chance to change people's lives.



"The owners, they were like this week we don’t need to take any profits. There's people out there that need more help. Everybody is coming inside and wants to get a burger so we they help somebody and that's awesome," said Mamistvalov.



Norfolk Public Schools is also joining the efforts to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Booker T. Washington High School will take donations of personal hygiene items and school supplies at all home football games to support the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, TX.



13News Now learned that Booker T Washington's Athletic Director Robin Williams, has a daughter that lives in Houston. William's daughter attended schools in Hampton Roads.



Booker T Washington will collect items for Harvey victims in a box located at the pass gate for the following dates: Sept. 1, Sept. 8, Sept. 15, Oct. 6, and Nov. 4.

