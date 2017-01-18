Hampton Roads residents head to DC for Inauguration week

The Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. on May 28, 2015 (Photo: WUSA)

(WVEC) -- Busloads of people from Hampton Roads are heading to D.C. during Inauguration week. Some will be there in support of Donald Trump becoming the 45th President of the United States. Hundreds of thousands are expected to march with “The Women’s March on Washington” on Saturday.

Kelsie McNair and Marissa Digirolamo will be a part of that march. McNair said this march is not about Trump being inaugurated but about women standing in solidarity to support equal rights.



“We are consistently degraded, specialized, objectified. My rights are always in the balance about whether or not I can get access to health care. This is just ridiculous and we won't stand for it anymore,” said McNair.

Digirolamo will be traveling to D.C. with her husband, son and daughter. She read a quote by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that read, “We cannot walk alone and as we walk we must make the pledge that we shall always march ahead we can not turn back. ”



She said this quote represented what it meant for her and her family to be a part of this march on Washington.

“I find it reprehensible that a man can brag about sexual assault on the record and still be reverend and elected to a position of powers,” said Digirolamo.

On the other hand, an estimated one-million people are expected to attend the inauguration ceremonies. Including Eli Valentine who’s been a passionate Trump supporter from the beginning.



“What we really need to do is start unifying our country right now, It's time to bring or country together and Trump right now is the right leader at the right time,” said Valentine.

As a black man Valentine said he’s received a lot of criticism for backing Trump. But he believes in Trumps business plan.

“Trump I believe is going to bring jobs to this country like never before. I've got plenty of Black and Hispanic friends that are going to this Inauguration. It's going to be historic and people who know, know,” said Valentine.

