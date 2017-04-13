Hampton shooting leaves two people injured

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after two people were shot Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred near Bridgeport Cove Drive and Camellia Lane just after 8 p.m.

Both victim's are still alive, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

