Hampton withholds money meant for airport

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Whale splashes boat near Cape Henry
-
Missing woman found dead
-
Giraffe watch is on a the world awaits the birth of a calf
-
New transgender bathroom guidance issued
-
Norfolk jury duty concerns
-
DIY Braces
-
Vegan cafe set to open in Virginia Beach
-
Racist music video: Tracking the digital footprint
-
Campus discussion following racist video
-
Powerball 2-22-2017
More Stories
-
Rape kits bill passes General Assembly, heads to…Feb 23, 2017, 4:10 p.m.
-
Boy seriously injured while playing with fire…Feb 23, 2017, 12:13 p.m.
-
Gavin Grimm on transgender guidance reversal: 'We're…Feb 23, 2017, 10:53 a.m.