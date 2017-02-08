Having a bonfire? Better grab a permit, 4 p.m. Burn Law goes into effect Feb. 15

Fire truck. (Photo: 13News Now)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Fire Marshal's Office are reminding the public that the Virginia Department of Forestry 4 p.m. Burn Law will go into effect on February 15th and last until April 30th.

The Burn Law will only allow open burning if the resident has a permit and it is between the hours of 4 p.m. and midnight only.

The Burn Law also applies to any recreational fires, such as bonfires.

All open burning will be prohibited before 4 p.m. The reasoning behind this time is that winds are usually calmer and relative humidity levels increase after 4 p.m. Both of those conditions reduce the likelihood of debris or any other fire to get out of control.

Anyone who violates the Burn Law will be held liable for the cost of suppressing the fire, as well as any damage caused to the other person's property.

The "Summer Burn Ban" will go into effect on May 1st, and last until September 30th.

For more information the 4 p.m. Burn Law of the Summer Burn Ban, please contact the Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office at (757) 514-4550.

