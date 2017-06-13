Hazmat called after geese poop on crowd at Disneyland park

Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in Anaheim, California (Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

It just seems to be one of those stories where you were in the wrong place and the wrong time.

For 11 adults and six kids at Disney's California Adventure were the cause of a hazmat response at the park Friday night.

Here's what happened. Around 9:30 Friday night Anaheim police tweeted that the fire department as at the park with reports of guests getting hit with poop. It appears geese were flying over a crowd and, when you gotta go you gotta go.

Initially it was though human feces was thrown, which is why a hazmat crew was called. But, it was later confirmed by police it was not human feces, and no crime was committed.

