10 flu deaths in North Carolina raise death toll to 42

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina is reporting 42 flu deaths statewide, including 10 people who died last week and six who died in previous weeks and were determined to have had the flu.



The latest numbers follow a call from hospitals in several regions to restrict child visitation. Those restrictions are expected to remain in place through the end of March.



An analysis of the latest deaths by the Winston-Salem Journal shows 12 of the 16 latest flu-related deaths were people age 65 and older. The other four were age 50 to 64.



For the 2017-18 season, there have been 25 elderly deaths, 12 from age 50 to 64, three from age 25 to 49 and two from age 5 to 17.



