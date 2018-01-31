Alternative Healthcare: AdaptAble Yoga

(Photo: https://www.amorandgratia.com/)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Living a better life may be as easy as taking one yoga class at a time.

It all started with one broken, angry young lady.

Rachel Jarmusz had a stroke minutes after she got off a rollercoaster. She was 25.

That's when she visited a physiologist. The doctor told her, after years of therapy, that she could not get more mobile than she was at that point.

"I felt like, there's got to be more potential, and then I met Sarah," said Jarmusz.

Sarah Kennedy and Jarmusz created Amor and Gratia. The co-op focuses on making the benefit of yoga available to those who have experienced any kind of trauma in their lives, especially those with mobility issues.

For a girl who couldn't move her entire left arm, Jarmusz can now do the equivalent of a handstand.

Kennedy said it was made possible after just months of AdaptAble Yoga.

"It was months before she started to get feeling back and like sensations back in her body that she hadn't felt in the side of her body that's paralyzed, she hadn't felt for eight years," said Kennedy.

Now, in a class full of people just like her, Jarmusz helps to teach others the healing ways of AdaptAble Yoga.

Jarmusz still amazes herself, but she's even more grateful for the class of people in front of her.

"We're actually better versions of ourselves now because we've been through this trauma and we've come out the other side and we're stronger, all of us, not just me," said Jarmusz.

For more information, including information on teacher training workshops,

