Bill setting proton radiation coverage standards advances in Va. Senate

In this 2013 photo, chemotherapy is administered to a cancer patient at Duke Cancer Center in Durham, N.C. (Photo: Gerry Broome, AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Legislation that prohibits health insurers from holding proton radiation cancer therapy to a higher standard of clinical effectiveness than other radiation treatments is advancing in the General Assembly.



A Senate committee approved the measure Monday. It has already passed the House of Delegates by a wide margin.



Proton therapy is a highly targeted, FDA-approved form of radiation that's used to treat a variety of cancers while sparing surrounding healthy tissue, resulting in fewer side effects.



The bill's sponsor, Del. David Yancey, says lawmakers in Oklahoma approved a similar bill in 2015.



Supporters included cancer patients and people whose relatives died of cancer.



A representative of the Virginia Association of Health Plans says proton therapy isn't evaluated differently but studies have shown it's not as effective for certain types of cancers.

