CHKD doctors weigh in: Is it okay to spank your child?

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Health professionals from Children's Hospital of King's Daughters are urging parents to refrain from physically punishing their children.

Dr. John Harrington, from CHKD, says physical punishment can ultimately have negative impacts on children.

The following information has been provided for parents who are warning to learn more about kids and discipline.

Tip 1: It is never okay to hit your child.

The research is clear. Spanking/hitting a child does more harm than good for a child’s ability to learn and succeed in life.

With physical punishment there is always a risk of injuring a child, and when a parent’s emotions are high because a child is misbehaving the risk increases.

Research has demonstrated that spanking or hitting your child may stop a behavior immediately, but the child often repeats the misbehavior because they haven’t learned a new skill or what to do to differently to communicate their needs.

So in the short-term you get limited compliance and in the long-term you get increased mental health concerns and aggression.

Tip 2: Non-violent methods of discipline help children succeed and develop the ability to make good choices.

Children learn best when they are feeling safe, connected and valued, not fearful and victimized or angry and rebellious.

A calm parent who approaches the child as a helper rather than an enforcer will get much more in the way of cooperation.

Spanking/hitting never gets to the “Why” a child is misbehaving. If we understand why the child is misbehaving we can teach them a skill to get their needs met or communicate their feelings in a more positive way.

We want our children to be able to stop, think and contribute.

Parents can start with clear expectations and routines to create a solid foundation - redirect young children and problem solve or reason with older children if things get off course.

Focusing on solutions not retribution gives children tools they can use in all areas of their life – school, community, sports.

Tip 3: Are there resources available to help parents learn new strategies?

CHKD has FREE parent workshops and presentations on a variety of topics – parents can attend, learn and meet other parents.

CHKD has an on-line parent resource site with webinars, printable handouts, a health library and a parenting blog.

CHKD pediatricians are a great resource for parents who have questions about their child’s development and/or behavior and how to handle challenges.

