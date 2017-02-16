CHKD to establish program aimed at helping children with special needs

(Photo: Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters has been selected as one of six hospitals statewide that will be home to the Care Connection for Children program.

The hospital will coordinate the health care and community support services for about 52 thousand children with special health care needs in Hampton Roads.

The program provides case management and care coordination services with independent, private specialists and practitioners regardless of a family's income.

For uninsured and underinsured children with special health care needs, there will be a 'pool of funds' available to use for medical equipment, specialty physician visits and medications not covered by insurance.

In general, children and families can expect these services:

Access and on-going assistance to medical specialty care

Assistance with obtaining, using and understanding health insurance

Information about and referral to community resources , disaster and emergency planning

Help communicating with schools, payers, providers and community services

All Virginia's special needs children under age 21 are eligible for care coordination services from Care Connection for Children regional programs. Financial assistance may be available to children who meet medical and income requirements.

There will be a free workshop for parents and caregivers on Understanding Home and Community-Based Services for People with Disabilities on Thursday April 20 from 9 – 11:30 a.m. at Norfolk Workforce Development Center located at 201 East Little Creek Road.

