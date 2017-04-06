CHKD's 'Be Kind Do Kind' campaign

(Photo: CHKD)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Health professionals at the Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters all agree- kindness helps children and youth experience positive interactions that support their social and emotional development.

Z. Andrew Jatau, a Licensed Professional Counselor and Author, offers the following tips to parents and professionals on how they can help create a culture of kindness in homes, schools and communities.

Tip 1: It is never too early to start

From the very beginning infants learn about the world and form relationships with parents, grandparents and other adults. When they are treated with kindness and offered comfort when they are hungry, tired or scared, they learn that the world is a safe place and that their needs will be met.

As they get a little older, it is our job to teach and model skills they need to be a kind friend like sharing, putting toys away, talking nicely, using gentle hands, working out differences, etc.

Gentle guidance and redirection and TONS of patience are required, but it’s worth it in the long run.

Tip 2: Children love to contribute, and it is a pro-social way to make them feel important

CHKD has partnered with Kohl’s Department store for the past several years to promote a Kohl’s Kind Kids campaign in the schools and community.

The idea is to empower children to do simple acts of kindness, or kindness projects that help others. When given the opportunity kids rise to the occasion. For instance a group of middle school students made back-packs with supplies for the homeless. A youth group worked on a community vegetable garden. Other students signed a pledge to do a simple kind act each day (hold a door for someone, give a complement).

The truth is that kindness feels good and it is contagious. When they see that their actions have an impact, they want to do more. Kindness is really an antidote for the bullying, that we hear so much about. When kids are given attention for the positive, we see much less of the negative.

Tip 3: Kindness teaches empathy and increases coping skills

Part of a culture of kindness is developing a child’s ability to understand and respond to their own feelings and the feelings of others. When we use words to describe feelings, and see mistakes as opportunities to learn, children feel safe and are able to express themselves more freely.

When a child doesn’t have a pro-social ways to express feelings and concerns, or doesn’t feel connected or understood we often see problems with behavior.

A child is able to cope with just about any situation if there is a compassionate adult in his life, that is willing to listen, validate his concerns and come up with a plan. Our kindness towards them, turns into their kindness toward others.

You can learn more about Creating a Culture of Kindness in your home or school by attending one of two free workshops.

Professionals can attend the workshop on Wednesday, April 12 from 2-4 p.m.

Parents can attend the workshop on Wednesday, April 12 from 6-8 pm. at Hampton Healthy Families Partnership in Hampton.

Anyone interested in attending must register online here.

