NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- You may be aware of CHKD's Healthy You for Life Program, which is a comprehensive program designed to help kids gain control of their weight and improve their health.

The program used to offer 8-week classes only to members, but has recently decided to open its courses to the public.

Even better: the classes are free!

CHKD's Healthy You For Life Class Schedule by 13News Now on Scribd

For more information on CHKD’s Healthy You for Life Program and to register for their free health classes, please visit http://www.chkd.org/Our-Services/Specialty-Care-and-Programs/Healthy-You-for-Life/ or call 757.668.7035



