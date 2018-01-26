'Dancing with the Seniors' program kicks off at Sandler Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Sandler Center for the Performing Arts is kicking off the new season of the 'Atlantic Shores' Dancing with the Seniors' program.
The program gives seniors a chance to get up and get moving!
The bi-weekly dance series will span from January 29 to May 7.
This year’s program will feature two classes on Mondays: one from 10:30 a.m. until Noon and the second from 1:00 until 2:30 p.m.
Complimentary coffee will be served in between classes courtesy of Arange.
