Debating overhaul of Affordable Care Act

Close up of medical doctor jacket and stethoscope with flag (Photo: tab1962)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) --The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office released a report Monday which concluded that 14 million people in 2018 would lose health care coverage under the Republican-led overhaul of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

President Donald Trump won election, in part, because of his promise to provide better and more affordable coverage than the current ACA -- or "Obamacare" -- which fellow Republicans say resulted in the loss of jobs, increased premiums, and caused thousands of Americans to lose their health insurance.

"Obamacare is fundamentally broken," said Garren Shipley, Virginia Communications Director, Republican National Committee. "We have to repeal it and replace it with something that's going to bring in free-market competition. Doing anything else is simply unconscionable. The system, as it is currently, is entering a death spiral, and the situation, if we don't do something, will be even worse."

Democrats say that the president and the Republican-controlled Legislative Branch are rushing through these changes. They argue that, in the end, it will cost people more money and leave fewer people with coverage.

Third District Representative Bobby Scott met with hospital administrators, doctors, and nurses at the Chesapeake Regional Healthcare Lifestyle and Health and Fitness Center Monday.

"Unfortunately, after all these years of trying, they've come up with a plan that will make things worse. You will be paying higher prices," Scott said. "You'll be getting less coverage."

Fourth District Representative Don McEachin held a meet-and-greet session with people at the Sunrise Breakfast Shoppe in Great Bridge.

He said those people are worried, and so is he.

"We believe that the ACA and Obamacare is a good plan," he said. "There are things that may need to be tweaked or fixed, but the overhaul that Paul Ryan and the president are replacing, I don't think is good for America."

Virginia's two U.S. Senators, Democrats Mark Warner and Tim Kaine expressed reservations about Republican plans to repeal and replace.

Warner said in a statement:

Today’s estimates from the Congressional Budget Office show that Trumpcare will raise costs for consumers, particularly seniors, and leave millions of Americans without coverage. This irresponsible approach shifts costs to states by radically restructuring and cutting Medicaid – a critical safety net that insures more than 600,000 children in Virginia, as well as thousands of elderly and disabled Virginians who depend on the program for services and long-term care – in order to cut taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

Republicans and Democrats alike should be deeply disturbed by ongoing attacks on the impartial budget experts at the CBO. For decades, Congress has agreed that having the CBO as our referee is the best way to ensure that estimates like today’s come from unbiased experts, not from people pushing their own political agendas. Shooting the messenger can’t hide the fact that millions of Americans will be worse off under Trumpcare.

Kaine also issued a statement:

Today’s CBO report confirms our fears about the Republican health care plan: 24 million Americans would lose their health insurance by 2026; premiums would spike, especially for seniors; states would be burdened by dramatic Medicaid cuts; and women would be deprived of access and coverage. President Trump and Secretary Price both said that no one will lose their coverage under a repeal of the Affordable Care Act. This bill shatters that promise, all to deliver a massive tax cut to the wealthy.

For years, I’ve supported bipartisan improvements to the Affordable Care Act, and I’m happy to sit down at the table with Republicans to find solutions that make the health care system work better for Virginians. But President Trump and Republicans should stop trying to rush passage of this bill, which would make it harder for people to get affordable health care coverage and create massive instability in the health care sector, which makes up one sixth of our economy.

Republican Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-1) broke ranks with President Trump. In a statement, Wittman said:

After reviewing this legislation and receiving the Congressional Budget Office score today, it is clear that this bill is not consistent with the repeal and replace principles for which I stand. I do not think this bill will do what is necessary for the short and long-term best interests of Virginians and therefore, I must oppose it. I do believe that we can enact meaningful health care reforms that put the patient and health care provider back at the center of our health care system, but this bill is not the right answer. This doesn’t change the fact that we need to repeal Obamacare, as I have voted to do. I stand ready and willing to work with my colleagues on legislation that expands choices, increases access, and reduces costs.

© 2017 WVEC-TV