Diabetes advocates urge failure of budget deal that excludes research funding

Members of Virginia's delegation to Children's Congress in DC meet with Senator Tim Kaine to ask for support for diabetes' research funding.

There is a desperate plea coming from diabetes advocates.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation is urging Congress not to pass the continuing resolution without funding for the Special Diabetes Program.

The group is asking for a two-year renewal of the $150 million program that has led to groundbreaking research in Type 1 diabetes treatment.

That includes an artificial pancreas that's being developed at the University of Virginia.

Type 1 diabetes affects about 1.25 million people across the United States. It’s an autoimmune disease that occurs when a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin, the hormone that controls blood-sugar levels.

There is nothing anyone can do to prevent T1D. Presently, there is no known cure.

JDRF Hampton Roads spokesperson, Savannah Bolin says failing to renew SDP would be devastating.

“We have never not had it and many research efforts will come to a halt without it.”

Several posts on social media are urging supporters to contact their members of Congress to ask them to oppose any continuing resolution that fails to fund critical research.

URGENT! Help us tell Congress to oppose H.J. Res 125 — a bill that fails to fund critical #T1D research & life-changing technologies. The diabetes community needs a bill that includes a two-year renewal of the Special Diabetes Program. #renewSDP https://t.co/gjLGUgUZJO pic.twitter.com/IemVbKx45e — JDRF Advocacy (@JDRFAdvocacy) January 17, 2018

Last summer, dozens of children from across the nation gathered in Washington, D.C. to lobby for research funding and the renewal of the SDP.

The program usually generates bipartisan support.

