People are swallowing balloons to lose weight

DENVER - A new, non-surgical way of losing weight has people swallowing balloons.

It's called the Obalon balloon system and it is FDA approved.

The process only takes about 10 minutes for a doctor to complete.

The makers of the system say that it's patients lost twice as much weight as with diet and exercise alone.

