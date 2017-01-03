Doctors warn of widespread flu activity in Virginia

Ill boy lying in bed. sad child with fever and ice bag on head (Photo: AGrigorjeva, AGrigorjeva)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- Health officials are reporting that the number of flu cases in Virginia is increasing and is now considered 'widespread' throughout the state.

Symptoms of flu include a high fever, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, extreme tiredness, muscle aches and shortness of breath.

According to doctors at Patient First, the flu is contracted by inhaling respiratory droplets produced by coughing or sneezing, or touching an object contaminated by the flu virus.

Patient First doctors have provided the following tips to prevent spreading or getting the flu: