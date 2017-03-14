Free mammogram screenings to be offered in Elizabeth City

Nurse Assisting Patient Undergoing Mammogram (Photo: monkeybusinessimages)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C., (WVEC) -- The 'BelkGives on the Go' mobile mammography center is set to roll into Elizabeth City.

The 39-foot-long, state-of-the-art screening center on wheels, will stop at Belk store in Elizabeth City on Tuesday, April 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Women age 40 and over with no breast concerns, who have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months and have a primary care physician are eligible to receive the free screening.

All screening exams are performed by Charlotte Radiology’s licensed, female mammography-certified technologists. A board-certified radiologist, specialized in breast imaging will interpret the mammogram.

Confidential results will be sent to the patient and her primary care physician.

Anyone interested needs to schedule an appointment by calling 855-655-BMMC (2662).

Click here for more information.

© 2017 WVEC-TV