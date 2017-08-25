Health districts busy giving students vaccinations

(Photo: didesign021)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- For many people, time is running out to get children ready to go back to school. In a lot of cases, the approach of the new academic year means vaccinations.

Peninsula Health District and Hampton Health District Director S. William Berg, M.D., M.P.H. said Friday that this week and next week usually are their two busiest weeks.

This week, nurses at health centers in Hampton and Newport News gave vaccinations to 200 children at each location. During the same week in 2016, nurses at the center in Newport News gave vaccinations to 230 kids.

“This is vitally important to protect your kids,” Berg told 13News Now. “These diseases are still around and it doesn't take much to bring them into a community, so we have to have people with a high level of protection.”

The Peninsula Health District provides all vaccinations required for school. Walk-in hours are:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday

8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday

1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Check-in times will be extended on Wednesday, August 30 and Tuesday, September 5. The times those days will be from 7:15 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

The Peninsula Health District is located at 416 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. For more information, call (757) 594-7410.

