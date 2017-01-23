Home remedies to boost immunity

Ill boy lying in bed. Sad child with fever and ice bag on head. (Photo: AGrigorjeva, AGrigorjeva)

"It's a good way to use what's out there without having to always go to medication," says Denise Angel, registered nurse. She says she scours Pinterest to find new ideas and then sizes it up with what she already knows.



"I think we're more aware in general of the non-natural things that we're putting into our bodies," says Dr. Elizabeth Meade, Assistant Chief of Pediatrics at Swedish in Seattle. She says there was a time when people were handing out antibiotics more freely but evidence shows they won't help a viral infection. And that has had consequences. "We're seeing more and more resistant bacteria to different antibiotics," says Meade.



At the foundation, the best way to boost your immunity is to follow general guidelines for healthy living. That means staying hydrated, limiting alcohol, not smoking, eating healthy with fruits and vegetables, getting sleep and washing your hands a lot.



If you're coming down with something, take zinc and vitamin C. Meade says studies show that if you take zinc right at the beginning of a cold it might actually shorten the duration of those symptoms by a day.



"It's not a huge difference," says Meade. "But one day of not being sick makes a big difference for a lot of people."



Angel says magnesium is also a good supplement to take for aches and pains and colds. Mint tea is good for an upset stomach, she says. And she also likes lemon tea and honey for sore throats. Don't forget the simple things like taking warm baths to relax the muscles and getting massages. Simpler home remedies include using hot or cold to relieve physical ailments.



If you decide to take supplements, make sure you talk about it with your doctor.



IDEA: LEMON-HONEY Immune Boosting tea



- Use a small jar

- Muddle ginger and lemons into a jar

- Fill 1/4 of the jar with honey

- Fill the rest with lemon juice



Take a spoonful and put into hot water for tea or eat a spoonful by itself. Store in the refrigerator.

*Recipe by Curejoy

