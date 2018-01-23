Hospitals offer nationwide virtual flu care

file image (Photo: GuidoVrola, Thinkstock)

TAMPA, FL (WVEC) -- As some hospitals are limiting visitors due to a deadly flu outbreak, two major hospitals in Florida are taking it a step further.

They're telling some patients to stay home and to instead do "virtual" visits.

People showing flu symptoms can speak to a doctor using an app instead of coming to the office. The doctor can even write prescriptions.

Tampa General Hospital and BayCare Health System say they're offering this virtual care to anyone in the country. It costs about $49 a visit.

