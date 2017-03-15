How much sugar is really in your food

(Photo: stocksnapper, © stocksnapper)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Researchers at Colorado State University are trying to change the way we read nutrition labels.

“We do tend to read labels from the top to the bottom, and that's not necessarily where the most relevant information is,” said Ashlie Johnson, a research assistant with the study at Colorado State University.

Sugar content is something that people should be paying special attention to; however, this information is found at the bottom of most nutrition labels.

According to Registered Dietitian Shaye Arluk, most Americans are consuming over double the amount of sugar that we should be eating. The American Heart Associate recommends six to nine teaspoons of sugar per day, but many of us are taking in about 20.

Sugar can easily sneak into our diets through misleading nutrition labeling. One thing that we need to pay special attention to is the serving size. Many times, food manufacturers will create very small serving sizes in an effort to make the item appear healthier.

Arluk explains that although an item may be labeled as “lower sugar,” it may not necessarily mean that it’s healthier. Arluk warns that in many of those items, sugar is sometimes replaced with artificial sweeteners which are dangerous to our health.

“We just don’t really understand what it’s doing to our body, but we do understand our bodies aren’t liking the artificial sweeteners, and it is leading to possible cancers and disease states,” she said.

Sometimes, high amounts of sugar can be found in unexpected places such as in popular BBQ sauces, marinades, and even some seasoning packets. Arluk tells her clients that it’s OK to eat some sugar, but try to limit yourself to just one sugary item per day.

For more information on how to properly read and understand food labels, visit this link from the Food & Drug Administration.

