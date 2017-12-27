Losing weight and keeping it off in the new year

(Photo: vadimguzhva, This content is subject to copyright.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- This week we're telling stories of people who set a new year's resolution to lose weight and one year later, are still keeping it off!

One day when Mark Williams stepped on the scale and saw "265 pounds," he knew he had a lot to lose if he didn't lose the weight.

He went to Jim White Fitness Studios in Virginia Beach, because he said he knew he couldn't do it on his own.

"Men look at [losing weight] like a business plan," said nutritionist and life coach Jim White. "They don't get caught up on the nuisances of a diet."

And that was an approach Mark took.

"I took Jim's meal plan and all of his recipes," Mark explained. "Broke out all of his ingredients, put all that in a spreadsheet to be able to meet my daily goal of eating the right protein with every meal."

"He is down to the science," Jim said. "He writes down his meal plans, he writes all the food he eats down. He really focuses on it, he has his apps and technology to his advantage. He's a computer scientist so he uses all these tools."

Mark lost 67 pounds in seven months!

"While I did indulge in a couple of treat days, probably in six, seven months I've only treated myself maybe five or six times," Mark said.

Here's how Mark did it: he reduced sugar, alcohol, and caffeine, and increased cardio to 60 minutes, three to five times a week to accelerate body fat loss. He also focused on lean protein to increase his muscles.

For the guy who calls himself "the one who's always taken the 'before' picture," Mark is thoroughly enjoying the journey toward the "after" picture.

