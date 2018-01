(Photo: AP Photo)

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina officials have reported 10 new flu related deaths in the state between January 7-13.

According to officials, 647 people tested positive for influenza of 1,382 tested during the week of January 13.

VERIFY: Is it too late to get a flu shot?

So far, 42 people have died from flu related illness in North Carolina since October 1, 2017.

