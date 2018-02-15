NC officials report 17 new flu deaths; new total of 165 deaths

Flu shot (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Seventeen more people in North Carolina have died of the flu, bringing the total to 165 flu-related deaths.

The numbers were released Thursday by the North Carolina Division of Public Health for the week of February 4 - February 10.

Officials report a total of 1,438 people tested positive for influenza during the week of February 4 - February 10 bringing the total to 8,235 since the start of the flu season.

In South Carolina, 22 more flu deaths have been reported bringing the total to 128 since the start of the flu season.

Doctors warn we may not have reached peak season yet and encourage everyone to continue to practice good hand-washing habits.

Doctors say even if you’ve had the flu already this year, there are two strains of the virus and warn you could get it again, by catching the second strain.

This season nationwide is now as bad as the swine flu epidemic nine years ago, experts say.

According to a government report released last Friday, 1 of every 13 visits to the doctor last week was for fever, cough and other symptoms of the flu. That ties the highest level seen in the U.S. during swine flu in 2009.



And it surpasses every winter flu season since 2003, when the government changed the way it measures flu.



"I wish that there were better news this week, but almost everything we're looking at is bad news," said Dr. Anne Schuchat, acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Flu season usually takes off in late December and peaks around February. This season started early and was widespread in many states by December. Early last month, it hit what seemed like peak levels - but then continued to surge.



This year's flu virus tends to put more people in the hospital and cause more deaths. Still, its long-lasting intensity has surprised experts, who are still sorting out why it's been so bad. One possibility is that the vaccine is doing an unusually poor job.

