Newport News clinic offers free flu shot

Staff , WVEC 7:36 AM. EST February 15, 2018

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Flu season isn't getting any better. 

According to the state's latest flu report, the state of Virginia is still at widespread levels. There was even a sharp increase in cases last week. 

On Thursday, the Peninsula Health District will offer free vaccines at the Health Department on J-Clyde Morris Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out. 

The vaccine is available for anyone three years or older.

