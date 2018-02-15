Newport News clinic offers free flu shot

Flu shot (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Flu season isn't getting any better.

According to the state's latest flu report, the state of Virginia is still at widespread levels. There was even a sharp increase in cases last week.

On Thursday, the Peninsula Health District will offer free vaccines at the Health Department on J-Clyde Morris Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out.

The vaccine is available for anyone three years or older.

© 2018 WVEC-TV