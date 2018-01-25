North Carolina health officials report 21 flu deaths in week

(Photo: Thinkstock)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - State health officials say 21 people died from the flu in North Carolina last week, among them a victim between 5 and 17 years old.



The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday that in addition to the 21 deaths, four more deaths in previous weeks were determined to be flu-related. For the 2017-18 flu season, 67 people have died in the state.



As for the child, the report neither released an identity nor provided an age.



Of the 67 deaths, 42 were ages 65 and older, 18 were between 50 to 64, and four were from 25 to 49. The remaining three were listed as pediatric deaths.



To stem the rise in flu cases, hospitals across North Carolina are restricting access to visitors 12 and under.



