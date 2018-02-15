Opioid addiction sparks push for better prescription for pain

Ebony (Photo: 13News Now)

Hampton, Va. (WVEC) -- Ebony, a mother of two, is a recovering opioid addict. Every week, she meets with a support group sponsored by the Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board. Her rough road began several years ago when she suffered from several illnesses, including Lupus and cancer.

"Every morning. The first thing I did when I woke up was take pills. I didn't get out of bed before I took pills," said Ebony.

Ebony told 13News Now it wasn’t long before she hopelessly was addicted.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH), the largest hospital in the country dedicated entirely to clinical research, is pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into developing better ways to treat pain and better ways to treat addiction.

A pain consortium at NIH was created in 1996, but last year a new initiative was announced primarily focused on helping to solve the opioid crisis.

Ebony's thoughts about a public-private collaborative pain research initiative directed by NIH: It's long overdue.

