Preventing colorectal cancer in young adults

Olivia Naples Bostic was just 37 when she was diagnosed with colon cancer. Just two summers later, she passed away.

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Just in time for Colon Cancer Awareness Month, a recent study led by the American Cancer Society uncovered a disturbing trend. While the overall rate at which colorectal cancer is diagnosed has been dropping in the United States, rates among young and middle-aged adults are on a sharp rise.

"They don't go to the doctor, because they don't think about cancer as being part of their life," says Gastroenterologist Dr. Glen Arluk.

Dr. Arluk agrees with the study's claim that obesity is a major risk factor.

"They recommend keeping the weight off, exercising more, eating more fruits and vegetables," he says. More often, however, millennials and Gen X'ers are fit, healthy, and have no family history but still diagnosed with colon or rectal cancer.

Olivia Naples Bostic was one of those people. She lived a fast-paced life and worked full-time as a Physician Assistant. She ran marathons and watched what she ate.

"She was extremely healthy, and she ate well. She made me eat better," says her husband David. "We were on vacation when we first noticed that she just didn't have the energy."

At just 37 years old, Olivia and David noticed something was wrong.

"[She had] a little bit of pain in her abdomen, but nothing out of the ordinary. She had been working a lot, so a lot of it was just written off to just exhaustion."

That was the summer of 2012. By that fall, Olivia would be diagnosed with colon cancer. Just two summers later, she passed away.

"There's patients under the age of 50 being diagnosed with colon cancer so much more often now. Why is that?" asks Lisa Hall, Olivia's best friend and former colleague.

Dr. Arluk says that question has yet to be answered. In the meantime, though, he says the best thing you can do is take care of your body.

"Things happen unfortunately you can't control," says Dr. Arluk. "But you do everything you can to keep [your body] in as best shape as you can."

David and Lisa would like to see a drop in the age guideline for which the medical community starts colorectal screening, but Dr. Arluk says that's not necessarily the answer. He says if the age is decreased from 50 to 45, millions more Americans would be due for screening and that could overwhelm the healthcare system.

However, they all agree that in the search for the best possible resolution, the greatest preventive measures are to know your family history, talk to your doctor, listen to your body, and be your own advocate.

Loved ones of Olivia Naples Bostic are part of a foundation established in her honor called LivON. They educate the public about colon cancer and financially support people under the age of 50 in Hampton Roads who are undergoing colon cancer treatment.

To learn more about LivON as well as their upcoming events and fundraisers, check out their website and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LivONHamptonRoads/ and https://www.facebook.com/liv.on.16.

Olivia was also interviewed before she passed away about her outlook after being diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. View her inspiring message to others here:

