Red Cross needs your blood to save lives this spring

red_cross_logo_cropped.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

(WVEC)-- Red Cross is encouraging blood donors of all blood types to donate this spring to help ensure they have an adequate supply to help those in need.

Donated blood is perishable, which is why it is important to have a consistent flow of blood donations for hospital patients. Red blood cells are most frequently used by hospitals and must be transfused within 42 days of the donation.

Since red blood cells are in high demand, they can be donated in multiple ways. Donors can either give a regular whole blood donation or a Power Red donation. A Power Red donation removes the red blood cells from the blood, while the other components are returned back to the donor.

Blood types including, O, A negative and B negative are all encouraged to give Power Red donations if they are eligible. Type O negative is the universal blood type and can be transfused to patients of any blood type in an emergency. Similarly, type O positive can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. Types A negative and B negative can be transfused to Rh-positive or negative patients. Power Red donations help ensure a stable supply of these critical blood types.

Whole blood can be donated every 56 days, up to six times a year and Power Red donations may be made every 112 days, up to three times per year.

To donate you can download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800-REDCROSS to make an appointment.

Volunteers are also always needed to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross. Volunteer transportation specialists deliver blood products to local area hospitals. For more information about the volunteer transportation specialist position and to apply, visit rdcrss.org/driver.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

North Carolina

Chowan

Edenton 4/18/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Edenton Baptist Church, 200 South Granville Street 4/20/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Vidant Chowan Hospital, 211 Virginia Road



Dare

Kitty Hawk 4/21/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kitty Hawk Elementary School, 16 South Dogwood Trail 4/25/2017: 12 p.p. - 6 p.m., Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church, 803 West Kitty Hawk Road

Manteo 4/21/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dare County Center, 950 Marshal C. Collins Drive 4/28/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Manteo First Assembly of God, 812 Wingina Street



Hertford

Ahoskie 4/19/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ahoskie United Methodist Church, 212 West Church Street



Northampton

Conway 4/24/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Conway Baptist Church, 229 N. Church Street/Hwy 35

Gaston 4/26/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Northampton County High School, 152 Hurricane Dr.

Henrico 4/26/2017: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lake Gaston Lions Club, 139 Stanley Road



Pasquotank

Elizabeth City 4/17/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., NEW LIFE ASSEMBLY OF GOD, 1958 N. Road St. 4/18/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sentara Albemarle Hospital, 1144 North Road Street



Perquimans

Hertford 4/20/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., 642 Pasquotank Drive, 642 Pasquotank Dr. 4/28/2017: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Perquimans County High School, 305 Edenton Road Street



Virginia

Accomack

Chincoteague Island 4/25/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chincoteague Cost Gaurd, 3823 Main Street



Chesapeake City

Chesapeake 4/18/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway 4/23/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard 4/24/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 2505 Mount Pleasant Road 4/26/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church South Hill, 3633 Galberry Road 4/27/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hickory Ruritan Club, 2752 Battlefield Boulevard South



Franklin

Boones Mill 4/28/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boones Mill Christian Church, 7950 Grassy Hill Drive

Rocky Mount 4/28/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of LDS, 55 Highland Avenue



Franklin City

Franklin 4/27/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Franklin High School, 310 Crescent Drive



Gloucester

Gloucester 4/19/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Petsworth Baptist Church, 2471 Hickory Fork Road 4/25/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Saint Therese, 6262 Main Street



Hampton City

Hampton 4/17/2017: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, 1972 Power Plant Parkway



Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight 4/19/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Isle of Wight Academy, 17111 Courthouse Highway 258



James City

Williamsburg 4/20/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 12 p.m., Eastern State Hospital-Building 3, 4601 Ironbound Road 4/21/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, 1500 Commonwealth Avenue 4/21/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., T J Maxx, 4640 Monticello Avenue 4/28/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saint Bede Catholic Church Parish Center, 10 Harrison Avenue 4/30/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bruster's Old Fashion Ice Cream and Yogurt, 5289 John Tyler Highway



Newport News City

Newport News 4/17/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue 4/19/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., ECPI, 1001 Omni Boulevard 4/20/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., City of Newport News Public Works/Annex, 511 Oyster Point Road 4/21/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council 5480, 12742 Nettles Drive 4/23/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue 4/28/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue



Norfolk City

Norfolk 4/17/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue 4/24/2017: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue 4/30/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Ohef Sholom Temple, 530 Raleigh Avenue



Portsmouth City

Portsmouth 4/22/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., West Park Church of Christ, 926 Cherokee Road



Suffolk City

Suffolk 4/19/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hillcrest Baptist, 1637 Holland Road 4/27/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Virginia Department of Transportation, 1700 North Main Street



Virginia Beach City

Virginia Beach 4/17/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Masons Kempsville Lodge 56th District, 4869 Princess Anne Road 4/18/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd. 4/18/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 1072 Old Kempsville Road 4/19/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 5350 Providence Road 4/20/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd. 4/20/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Strawbridge Elementary, 2553 Strawbridge Rd 4/22/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd. 4/24/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Princess Anne Middle School, 2323 Holland Road 4/25/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., NEXCOM, 3280 Virginia Beach Boulevard 4/25/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Christian Broadcasting Network, 1000 Centerville Turnpike 4/25/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd. 4/26/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Top Golf, 5444 Greenwich Road 4/26/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 300 - 36th Street 4/27/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tidewater Community College - Virginia Beach Campus, 1700 College Crescent 4/27/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd. 4/29/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.



York

Tabb 4/18/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints, 113 Sinclair Lane



© 2017 WVEC-TV