Red Cross: Snowstorm led to blood shortages

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The American Red Cross is urgently asking for blood and platelet donations after the organization says severe winter weather has led to the cancellation of more than 150 blood drives across the country, including 45 from last week's snowstorm.

That's on top of season illnesses such as the flu and a hectic holiday schedule contributed to 28,000 fewer donations than what was needed for November and December.

The Red Cross says all blood types are needed, but there is a critical need for the following:

Platelets: The clotting portion of blood primarily given to cancer patients during treatment and always in great demand.

Type O negative: The blood type that can be transfused to almost everyone and is what doctors reach for in trauma situations.

Type B negative: The blood type that can be transfused to type B Rh-positive and negative patients.

Type AB: The plasma type that can be transfused to almost everyone and can be donated through a platelet or plasma donation, where available, or during a regular blood donation.

Eligible donors can find a blood or platelet donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 8-31

VIRGINIA

Accomack

Melfa

1/9/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Eastern Shore Community College, 29300 Lankford Highway

Onancock

1/18/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Onancock Baptist Church/Family Life Center, 1 Crockett Avenue



Chesapeake City

Chesapeake

1/8/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., ASM Research, 1434 Crossways Blvd.

1/9/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

1/12/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sumitomo Corporation, 4200 Holland Boulevard

1/12/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saint Thomas Episcopal Church, 233 Mann Drive

1/14/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

1/15/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chesapeake Conference Center, 700 Conference Center Drive

1/16/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Team Toyota Showroom, 3400 Western Branch Blvd

1/16/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Centerville Baptist Church, 908 Centerville Turnpike South

1/18/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cavalier Ford Lincoln, 1515 South Military Highway

1/22/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Deep Creek Baptist Church, 250 Mill Creek Parkway

1/25/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Nexcom, 530 Independence Parkway, Suite 500

1/29/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church of the Messiah, 816 Kempsville Rd.

1/31/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tidewater Community College-Chesapeake Campus, 1428 Cedar Road

1/31/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Stephen, Martyr, 1544 S. Battlefield Boulevard



Franklin

Penhook

1/30/2018: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cool Branch Rescue, 3060 Smith Mtn Road

Rocky Mount

1/19/2018: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rocky Mount Church of Christ, 39 Woodman Road



Franklin City

Franklin

1/9/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Franklin Baptist Church, 208 N. High Street

1/24/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Franklin High School, 310 Crescent Drive

1/31/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Paul D Camp Community College, 100 N College Drive



Gloucester

Hayes

1/23/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Gloucester Chapter, 2676 Hayes Rd., Gloucester Point, VA



Hampton City

Hampton

1/10/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Roads Chapter RSMO, 1323 W. Pembroke Avenue

1/21/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2150 Cunningham Drive

1/22/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 2510 N Armistead Avenue

1/24/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Roads Chapter RSMO, 1323 W. Pembroke Avenue

1/26/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hampton City Hall, 22 Lincoln Street

1/30/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bethel High School, 1067 Bigh Bethel Road

1/30/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., TNCC Moore Hall, 99 Thomas Nelson Drive



Isle of Wight

Smithfield

1/11/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 Cedar Street



James City

Toano

1/11/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Stonehouse Presbyterian Church, 9401 Fieldstone Parkway

Williamsburg

1/9/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jamestown Presbyterian, 3287 Ironbound Road

1/12/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Colonial Heritage Active Adult Community, 6500 Arthur Hills Drive

1/12/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., T J Maxx, 4640 Monticello Avenue

1/18/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., James City Community Church, 4550 Old News Rd

1/19/2018: 7:15 a.m. - 1 p.m., Jamestown High School, 3751 John Tyler Highway

1/19/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Williamsburg Landing, 5700 Williamsburg Landing Drive

1/19/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wellspring United Methodist Church, 4871 Longhill Road

1/23/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Walnut Hills Baptist Church, 1014 Jamestown Road

1/24/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Marshall Wythe School of Law, South Henry Street

1/24/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group, 5424 Discovery Park Boulevard

1/26/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, 1500 Commonwealth Avenue

1/29/2018: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., TOWNEBANK Monticello, 5216 Monticello Avenue

1/29/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mounts Bay Recreation Center, 101 Tutters Neck Road

1/30/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., College of William and Mary Trinkle Hall, Grigsby Street

1/31/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Thomas Nelson , Williamsburg, 4601 Opportunity Way



Newport News City

Newport News

1/9/2018: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centura College - Newport News, 616 Denbigh Boulevard

1/9/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Resurrection Lutheran Church, 765 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard

1/11/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., ECPI, 1001 Omni Boulevard

1/14/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

1/15/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Andrews Episcopal Church, 45 Main Street

1/16/2018: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group, 860 Omni Boulevard

1/19/2018: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., Printpack, Newport News, 270 Pickett's LIne

1/22/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Riverside Wellness and Fitness Center, 12650 Jefferson Ave

1/23/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saint Leo University, Newport News, 1 Compass Way, Suite 160

1/24/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ferguson Center, 1 University Place

1/25/2018: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., HRSD-North Shore Operations-G Avenue, 2389 G Avenue

1/26/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Warwick Memorial United Methodist Church, 38 Hoopes Rd.



Norfolk City

Norfolk

1/8/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/9/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/10/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/10/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, 201 St. Paul’s Boulevard

1/11/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/12/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/13/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/14/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/15/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/16/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/17/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/17/2018: 2:45 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saint Pius Catholic Church, 7800 Halprin Drive

1/18/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/19/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/20/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/20/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Church Of The Ascension, 405 Talbot Hall Road

1/21/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/22/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/22/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Granby Elementary School, 7101 Newport Avenue

1/23/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/23/2018: 8 a.m. - 10:45 a.m., Virginia Oncology Associates, 5900 Lake Wright Drive, Suite 300

1/23/2018: 1:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., Virginia Oncology Associates, 6350 Center Drive, Building 5

1/24/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/25/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/26/2018: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/27/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/28/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/28/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hampton Roads Church Bloodmobile, 1132 Pickett Road

1/29/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/30/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/31/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Main Street Tower, 300 East Main Street

1/31/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 150 West Main Street, 150 West Main Street

1/31/2018: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

1/31/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Larchmont United Methodist Church, 1101 Jamestown Crescent



Poquoson City

Poquoson

1/8/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Poquoson, 1294 Poquoson Avenue

1/11/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 500 City Hall Avenue



Portsmouth City

Portsmouth

1/9/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Westhaven Baptist Church, 4900 Caroline Avenue

1/13/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1115 Cherokee Road

1/20/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 3312 Cedar Lane

1/25/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Police Training Center, 309 Columbia Street

1/30/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tidewater Community College, 120 Campus Drive



Suffolk City

Suffolk

1/15/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Southside Baptist Church, 917 Carolina Road

1/25/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Virginia Department of Transportation, 1700 North Main Street

1/26/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hillcrest Baptist, 1637 Holland Road



Surry

Surry

1/28/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Mount Nebo Baptist Church, 5738 Colonial Trail East



Virginia Beach City

Virginia Beach

1/9/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/9/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bayside Presbyterian Church, 1400 Ewell Road

1/10/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lifenet, 5809 Ward Court

1/10/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hilltop Family YMCA, 1536 Laskin Road

1/10/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Foundry United Methodist Church, 2801 Virginia Beach Boulevard

1/11/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sandbridge Rescue Squad Sta 17, 305 Sandbridge Road

1/11/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/12/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ritter, Stouffer, Virok, and Lambert Main Bldg, 295 Bendix Road

1/13/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/15/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 644 Little Neck Road

1/16/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/16/2018: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Christian Broadcasting Network, 977 Centerville Turnpike

1/16/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Heron Ridge Golf Club, 2973 Heron Ridge Drive

1/17/2018: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Hampton Roads Sanitation District, 1434 Air Rail Avenue

1/17/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 300 - 36th Street

1/18/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/18/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Michael Lutheran, 2208 Princess Anne Road

1/18/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Eastern Shore Chapel, 2020 Laskin Road

1/19/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ocean Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, 3769 East Stratford Road

1/20/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/21/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Church of the Acension, 4853 Princess Anne Road

1/22/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Coastal Community Church, 2800 S Independance Blvd

1/22/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Blackwater Baptist Church, 6000 Blackwater Road

1/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/23/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Strawbridge Elementary, 2553 Strawbridge Rd

1/25/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Regent University, 1000 Regent University Drive

1/25/2018: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/26/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Holiday Inn VA Beach-Norfolk, 5655 Greenwich Road

1/27/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/27/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Virginia Beach Resort and Conference Center, 2800 Shore Drive

1/28/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Thalia United Methodist Church, 4321 Virginia Beach Boulevard

1/29/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 717 Tucson Rd.

1/29/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charity United Methodist Church, 4080 Charity Neck Road

1/30/2018: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

1/31/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Resort and Conference Center, 2800 Shore Drive



York

Seaford

1/14/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 2109 Seaford Road

Tabb

1/8/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chick-fil-A, 5003 A Victory Blvd.

Yorktown

1/12/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 3800 Big Bethel Road

1/13/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saint Joan of Arc Church, 9041 George Washington Memorial Highway

1/19/2018: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Douglas Aquatics, 102 Industry Dr.

1/21/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church Yorktown, 111 Church Street

1/23/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Mark Lutheran Church, 118 Old York Hampton Highway



NORTH CAROLINA

Chowan

Edenton

1/31/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Vidant Chowan Hospital, 211 Virginia Road



Currituck

Moyock

1/23/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church, 871 Tulls Creek Road



Dare

Manteo

1/10/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Elizabethan Gardens, 1411 National Park Road



Franklin

Franklinton

1/27/2018: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Franklinton Baptist Church, 102 West Mason St.



Gates

Gatesville

1/10/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Gates County Community Center, Highway 158



Hertford

Ahoskie

1/16/2018: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Vidant Roanoke Chowan Hospital, 500 South Academy Street

Murfreesboro

1/31/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Chowan University, One University Place



Pasquotank

Elizabeth City

1/8/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fountain of Life Ministries, 1107 US Hwy 17 South

1/30/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., College of the Albemarle, 1208 North Road Street



Perquimans

Hertford

1/11/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., 642 Pasquotank Drive, 642 Pasquotank Dr.

1/24/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Inter-County Ruritan Club, Intersection of US 17 and Woodville Rd



Surry

Dobson

1/25/2018: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Dobson Elementary School, 400 West Atkins Street

Elkin

1/10/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Jot-Um-Down Volunteer Fire Department, 1091 Dobbins Mill Road

1/15/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elkin Rescue Squad, 946 North Bridge Street

Lowgap

1/25/2018: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Cedar Ridge Elementary School, 734 Flippin Road

Mount Airy

1/8/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Surry American Red Cross, 844 Westlake Drive

1/11/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Grace Moravian Church, 1401 North Main Street

1/12/2018: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Northern Hospital of Surry County, 830 Rockford Street

1/14/2018: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 314 South Franklin Road

1/15/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., The Community Church, 280 O'Neal Road

1/20/2018: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Mt. Airy Wesleyan Church, 2063 South Main Street

1/29/2018: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., White Plains Elementary, 710 Cadle Ford Rd

Pilot Mountain

1/22/2018: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Pilot Mountain First United Methodist Church, 210 Marion Street

Pinnacle

1/18/2018: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Shoals Elementary School, 1800 Shoals Road

