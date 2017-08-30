Rep. Bobby Scott criticizes beryllium deregulation plan

Newport News Shipbuilding (Photo: Newport News Shipbuilding)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Congressman Bobby Scott is criticizing the Trump administration's plan to deregulate a toxic chemical used at facilities, such as Newport News Shipbuilding.

The White House wants to abolish monitoring requirements for Beryllium-laced waste products from coal-fed power plants.

According to the EPA, Beryllium is a "probable human carcinogen."

Scott is pushing for alternatives -- like recycled glass -- to be used instead.

