Rep. Bobby Scott criticizes beryllium deregulation plan

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Congressman Bobby Scott is criticizing the Trump administration's plan to deregulate a toxic chemical used at facilities, such as Newport News Shipbuilding.
The White House wants to abolish monitoring requirements for Beryllium-laced waste products from coal-fed power plants.
According to the EPA, Beryllium is a "probable human carcinogen."
Scott is pushing for alternatives -- like recycled glass -- to be used instead.
