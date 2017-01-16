Security breach affected thousands of Sentara Healthcare patients

(Photo: 13News Now)

Norfolk, Va. (WVEC) -- Sentara Healthcare said Monday that a "cybersecurity incident" involving one of its third-party vendors affected the records of more than 5,000 patients.

A statement released by Sentara Healthcare said that, on November 17, 2016, it along with law enforcement determined the breach impacted the records of 5,454 vascular and/or thoracic patients seen between 2012 and 2015 at Sentara hospitals in Virginia.

Sentara Healthcare is working with law enforcement, the vendor, and a cybersecurity firm to investigate.

The accessed information may have included patients’ names, medical record numbers, dates of birth, social security numbers, procedure information, demographic information and medications.

This incident did not affect all Sentara patients, but only certain patients who received vascular and/or thoracic treatment between 2012 and 2015.

Sentara provided written notice to people who have been affected, and it set up a toll-free number patients with questions can call Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. EST (excluding national holidays). The number is 844-319-0134.

The vendor said to help prevent something similar from happening in the future it is enhancing its system security.

Sentara Healthcare said in its news release that the group continually strengthens its policies and procedures and invests in technologies which protect its own information technology systems.

