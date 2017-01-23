Senator Warner: Replacement needed for ACA

Senator Mark Warner (Photo: 13News Now)

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- U.S. Senator Mark Warner spoke with patients and doctors about how repealing the Affordable Care Act would affect Virginians.

Warner visited the Capital Area Health Network in Richmond on Monday morning, where he said he would give President Trump time, but a replacement is necessary if any repeal were to take place.

"I'll give him the benefit of the doubt, but before he goes willy-nilly and repeals this law and throws chaos into the healthcare field, he needs to come up and show us that plan," Warner said.

One study found 30 million Americans could lose their health coverage if the law is repealed without being replaced, and that includes more than 685,000 Virginians.

