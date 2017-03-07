Stay fully energized without coffee

file photo (Photo: Mario Tama, Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- So many people rely on coffee to make it through the day, with America going through approximately 383 million cups of java every single day.

According to the dietary guidelines of 2015, the average person can safely consume up to five cups of coffee per day and still a lead healthy lifestyle. But registered dietitian and personal trainer Jim White warns that you need to be careful about what you add to your coffee.

“Drinking it black, of course is the best way: zero calories," he said. "Some of these coffee drinks can be up to four or five hundred calories, and that can be up to a quarter to a half of a day’s calories in coffee alone.”

White mentioned that there are plenty of ways to get energy without caffeine.

Most importantly: make sure you get plenty of sleep. White recommends getting between seven and nine hours of sleep each night.

Try to limit or even avoid sugary and high processed foods. These foods will not keep you fully alert, and may actually make you feel more sluggish.

Also, White urges people to eat small, frequent meals. Ideally, people should be eating at least five times a day.

According to White, “When we’re eating small, frequent meals throughout the day, we’re not only evening out our blood sugar levels, but we’re feeding our bodies with fuel so we have these nice little increases in energy throughout the day."

Because our bodies -- and more specifically our brains -- are fueled mainly by carbohydrates, White warned that sticking with low-carb diets could leave people feeling tired.

"Ninety percent of the brain’s fuel is from carbohydrates. That is the number one thing to incorporate in your diet, to increase your energy.”

A few more tips that Jim gave us were to exercise first thing in the morning, eat a solid breakfast such as whole wheat toast and almond butter or oatmeal, and drink plenty of water.

