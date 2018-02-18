The CDC says some rapid flu tests are only 50-70% accurate

(ABC News) - Indiana's death toll due to the flu is still skyrocketing sitting at nearly 200 according to a report released Friday.

So far this flu season, 84 kids across the country have died from the flu or related complications. More than 20 of those deaths happened in the last week.

The latest are Kira Molina, 15 of Georgia, and Michael Messenger, 12 of Michigan. Their deaths are raising new fears; they were both given a rapid flu test, and it came up negative for both of them.

New questions are rising about how accurate the popular quick test is in diagnosing the virus. Days after Kira's rapid flu test came back negative, she died from flu complications. Michael also passed away just days after his negative flu test.

"The guilt because I'm a mom, I'm supposed to protect my kids, and I couldn't. I couldn't protect him," Michael's mother said.

The CDC reports some rapid flu tests are only 50% to 70% accurate, and false negatives occur more frequently than false positives. The test will say they don't have the flu, but they do.

Baylor university medical center in Dallas, one of the country's leading hospitals, said their doctors aren't relying solely on the tests and are also keeping a close eye on patient symptoms. The saying is, if it quacks like a duck, and it sounds like a duck, it's a duck.

Doctors are recommending if your child gets a rapid flu test and it comes back negative, parents still closely monitor their kids. If those kids continue to show signs of the flu, be sure to be persistent. Get back in touch with your physician.

