Winter blizzard: Cleaning the stairway (Photo: galinast)

As Hampton Roads recovers from the first major winter storm of the season, the American Heart Association warns that some may be at increased risk of a heart attack when shoveling snow.

The organization says the combination of colder temperatures and physical exertion increases the workload of the heart. People who are outdoors in cold weather are advised to avoid sudden exertion, such as lifting a heavy shovel packed with snow. Even walking through heavy, wet snow or snow drifts can strain the heart.

Here are the American Heart Associations tips for heart-safe snow shoveling: