Trump Transition: The future of the Affordable Care Act

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- As we approach the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, many people are wondering about the future of health care.

Since the new Congress got sworn in, we've seen votes in the House and Senate to dismantle President Obama's signature legislation, the Affordable Care Act -- also known as Obamacare.

You may be wondering, "When will my insurance plan change?"

All of the changes that could come wouldn't be implemented until 2019 at the earliest. According to the unbiased watch dog group Kaiser Foundation, 20 million people are taking a subsidy to lower the premium costs, or using expanding Medicaid services.

Many people hated Obamacare because if they didn't need federal assistance or didn't qualify, they saw their premiums increase 41 percent.

Thomas Dunn, a health insurance broker with Friedman Insurance, says those costs are leveling out now.

Trump, meanwhile, has offered little information on what could replace the Affordable Care Act.

In a recent Washington Post article, he said his plan to replace the nation's health care law will include "insurance for everybody."

"We're going to have insurance for everybody," he said. "There was a philosophy in some circles that if you can't pay for it, you don't get it. That's not going to happen with us."

Trump declined to reveal any details.

An embrace of universal health care would mark a sharp break for most Republicans, as they plan to repeal and replace the current health care law.

A full repeal without an immediate replacement would strip health care insurance from millions of Americans.

Trump told the Post he expects Congress to address the issue in the coming weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

