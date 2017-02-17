Using copper to keep veterans safer, healthier

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A local company is doing its part to keep military veterans safer an healthier.

EOS Surfaces is involved in a new clinical trial with the Department of Veterans Affairs. They are evaluating the therapeutic value of using copper-infused ingredients in hospital counter tops and bed rails.

Studies show that with copper, infectious bacterial diseases can be greatly reduced by up to 83 percent.

"It really is unlimited, the way we're able to deploy it," said EOS Surfaces CEO & President Kenneth Trinder, II. "We can put it anywhere we want. So we look forward to working with the V.A. and the federal government to see where their problems are and where we can do the most good."

The V.A. study was launched last October at the V.A. Medical Center in Temple, Texas, and is expected to last three to five years.

EOS also partnered with Sentara to conduct a similar clinical trial to study the role that germ-fighting copper properties play in preventing the transmission of infections.





