Virginia health officials: Get your flu vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Health officials are urging all Virginia residents six months and older to get an annual flu vaccine.
Flu season is quickly approaching. The Virginia Department of Health said in a statement Wednesday that it normally begins in early October and ends in late May, usually peaking in January.
The department says it's especially important for health care workers to get a flu shot.
