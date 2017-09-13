WVEC
Virginia health officials: Get your flu vaccine

Associated Press , WVEC 6:44 AM. EDT September 14, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Health officials are urging all Virginia residents six months and older to get an annual flu vaccine.

Flu season is quickly approaching. The Virginia Department of Health said in a statement Wednesday that it normally begins in early October and ends in late May, usually peaking in January.

The department says it's especially important for health care workers to get a flu shot.

