Warning: dangerous 'DIY braces' trend continues to grow

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- A dangerous social media trend is continuing to worry orthodontists.

Type in 'DIY braces' into YouTube, and hundreds of videos pop up. In the videos, teenagers and adults alike, walk you through the process of straightening teeth, using just rubber bands.

The trend surfaced back in 2015, and since then has prompted multiple warnings from The American Association of Orthodontists.

“Really you are not in a controlled situation, you don’t know what can happen,” said Dr. Jennifer Barton.

