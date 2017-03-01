What you need to know about Pompe disease

During his first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, President Trump highlighted the story of Megan Crowley in a call for expediting U.S. Food and Drug Administration drug approvals.

Megan Crowley, who was diagnosed with Pompe disease as a young child, was the subject of a Hollywood movie (Extraordinary Measures) in 2010 that chronicled her battle with the neuromuscular disorder.

"Our slow and burdensome approval process at the Food and Drug Administration keeps too many advances, like the one that saved Megan's life, from reaching those in need," Trump told Congress about Megan Crowley's battle with the disease, adding: "If we slash the restraints, not just at the FDA but across our Government, then we will be blessed with far more miracles like Megan."

Shortly after Trump's reference of the rare illness in his speech, Pompe disease was a trending topic on the Internet. Here is what you need to know about the disorder:

What is Pompe disease?

According to pompe.com, it’s a neuromuscular genetic disease. Victims have trouble breaking down glycogen. The buildup of glycogen damages muscle cells. Breathing and mobility are most often affected.

Can I get Pompe disease?

It is a genetic disease. You would need to inherit a recessive gene from both of your parents. Even if both parents are carriers of the gene, the odds are only 1 in 4 that you would have Pompe disease. The disease affects between 5,000 and 10,000 people worldwide, according to unitedpompe.com.

Is there a way to treat Pompe?

One method of treatment is enzyme replacement therapy. In his book "Chasing Miracles," Megan Crowley's father, John Crowley, writes that his children are not producing as much of a critical enzyme as other children. "Their bodies produce that one enzyme," John Crowley wrote about Megan Crowley and Patrick Crowley, who also suffers from the condition. "About 99 percent of it is discarded by the quality-control mechanisms in their cells, which have evolved to allow only perfectly made enzymes and proteins to do their jobs."

How much time does it add to a patient’s day?

From John Crowley’s book: "The daily ritual of waking [my children] Megs and Patrick, cleaning them, giving them an array of medicines and breathing treatments, dressing them, and getting them settled in their wheelchairs takes about two hours."

What is the life expectancy for a patient with Pompe disease?

Life expectancy can vary greatly. In the foreword of "Chasing Miracles," John Crowley’s wife, Aileen, writes that her two youngest children "weren’t supposed to see their mom turn 30, let alone 40." Dr. Alfred Slonim said that the outlook is "still very guarded" for infantile patients.

PHOTOS: President Trump addresses joint session of Congress

USA TODAY