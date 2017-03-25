Winter gone but flu still here, rising

Flu.Woman Caught Cold.Virus.Sick woman laying in bed under wool blanket (Photo: eldinhoid)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- People welcomed spring earlier this month, but flu activity still is widespread across Virginia.

Patient First said one type of the virus continues to rise. Its medical centers recorded a significant increase in cases of Influenza B within the week leading up to March 24.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says Influenza A and Influenza B are the main types of the virus that typically spread among people.

Symptoms of Influenza B are the same as other types of flu:

Fever

Cough

Sore Throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue

Although the flu is a respiratory disease and not an intestinal disease, in some cases Influenza B can cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Patient First offers these tips to combat flu, colds, and other infections:

Wash Your Hands – This is the single most important way to stop the spread of colds and flu. According to the CDC, about 80% of infectious diseases are spread through touch alone. Scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol is a good substitute if soap and water are not available. Cover Up When You Sneeze and Cough - Many of us were taught to cover our mouths and noses with our hands when sneezing and coughing. However, a better option is to use the crook of your elbow or a tissue when available. This way the germs will not get onto your hands and spread through contact with others. Disinfect - Cold and flu germs can live on surfaces for hours. Disinfecting items like remote controls, doorknobs, table tops, keyboards, phones, and toys can kill the germs and stop them from spreading. Don’t Share Your Germs - Take steps to stop the spread of colds and flu at home and work. Stay home from work when you know you are sick. The same goes for sending sick children to school. Keep them home. If you have the flu, be sure to stay home until you have been fever-free without medicine for at least 24 hours to avoid making others sick. Live Healthy - Help yourself win the battle of the bug by eating healthy, getting a good night sleep, exercising, and reducing stress. These things can help strengthen your immune system and potentially make your body more capable of fighting a cold or virus.





