Woman stays true to weight loss New Year's resolution

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- This week we're telling stories of people who set a new year's resolution to lose weight and one year later, are still keeping it off!

"Two years ago I was 60 years old and 60 pounds overweight," said Teresa Williams of Portsmouth.

Sixty was that number that made Teresa hit a wall, and bust right through it, too.

"I would look in the mirror and say, 'You look OK for a fat girl," Teresa recalled. "So I don't want to look good for a fat girl anymore."

She walked into Jim White Fitness Studios in Virginia Beach, where she learned her diet was way off.

"We reduced her portion sizes and upped her cardio, and reduced her intake," White said. He had Teresa eat five small meals a day, and allowed only one to two indulgent meals a week. He also increased her fiber to 30 grams a day to improve digestion and curb her appetite.

One year on, Teresa now is 60 pounds lighter, with burdens off her shoulders and mind.

