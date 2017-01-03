HGTV show 'My Lottery Dream Home' to feature Buckroe Beach home

(Photo: City of Hampton)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- The HGTV show "My Lottery Dream Home" will feature an East Bay home later this week.

The show features host David Bromstad showing homes to people who have recently won the lottery and can now afford the home of their dreams.

The episode, slated for Friday at 9 p.m., is called "Dreaming of the Chesapeake Bay."

Host David Bromstad will show a retired couple various vacation homes closer to their family along the Virginia Coast. One of those homes is in the East Bay at Buckroe Beach.

"It's exciting to have a home in Buckroe Beach with its rich history to be featured on HGTV," said Cindy Woolwine, a Realtor with BHHS Towne Realty.

The home was built by Tidewater Cottage Homes.