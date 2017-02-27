'Hidden Figures' author will return to Hampton for book signing

Margot Lee Shetterly (Photo: City of Hampton)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- 'Hidden Figures' author Margot Lee Shetterly will be signing books at the Hampton History Museum, Wednesday, March 8.

Shetterly wrote the novel "Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race."

The book was later adapted into the film "Hidden Figures," which was nominated for Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars.

The book signing will be held from 10 a.m. until Noon, at the Hampton History Museum at 120 Old Hampton Lane.

Those who attend will be able to purchase the book in various styles, such as:

Hardcover - $17.06+tax

Large-print paperback - 19.06+tax

Paperback movie tie-in - $12.94+tax

Young reader edition - $6.91+tax

If you are interested in the event, be sure to arrive early. The museum says that the book signing will end at Noon sharp.

Due to the author's request, no posed pictures will be taken, and she wishes that personalization be kept to a minimum so everyone who attends the event will be accommodated.

For more information this event, call the Hampton History Museum at (757) 727-6824.

